Brookings Armory reimagined with upscale hotel, restaurant, and event space

First Look: Boutique hotel, event center, restaurant part of Armory building renovation in downtown Brookings(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A historic downtown Brookings building will soon undergo renovations to add more offerings to the growing community.

Plans for the nearly 86-year-old former Armory building include a restaurant, a 73-room upscale hotel, and event space.

The new facility is expected to open in the second half of 2024 and is estimated to employ 20 to 30 full-time jobs.

Plans to develop the building came in 2020 when the Brookings City Council approved a development agreement with Linchpin, a company focused on rural economic development founded by Angie Boersma and Clinton Powell.

