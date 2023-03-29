Avera Medical Minute
Class “B” Highlights from the Dan Lennon Relays in Vermillion

Big day for the Class “B” Athletes at the Dakotadome
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Class “A” athletes competed Monday at the Dan Lennon Relays in Vermillion. Tuesday it was Class “B” that took center stage at the Dakotadome. Here are the highlights we captured on tape from Day Two.

Sioux Falls Christian Girls sprint medley relay and it is Ellie Maddox as the anchor and they go onto win with a time of 4:23.21 Sioux Falls Christian’s B team finished 3rd.

1600 meter run for the girls it was Chester’s Emery Larson winning it with a time of 5:20.22.

Now to the boys 1600 meter run and it was West Central’s Benjamin Strunk comes out on top with a time of 4:41.58.

In the 60 meter hurdles it was Sioux Falls Christian Josiah Adams who wins it with a meet record of 8.30.

Then the girls 60 meter dash it was Colman-Egan’s Daniela Lee winning the race with a 7.96 just missing the Meet record.

And the boys 60 meter dash Sioux Falls Christian Josiah Adams with another meet record 6.86.

