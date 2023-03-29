Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Company recalls Hy-Vee pasta dish

Hy-Vee is recalling its skillet hamburger meal due to the presence of allergens not listed on...
Hy-Vee is recalling its skillet hamburger meal due to the presence of allergens not listed on the packaging.(Hy-Vee)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A company announced Tuesday that it is recalling a packaged pasta dish sold in Hy-Vee grocery stores in eight Midwestern states.

Chester, Illinois-based Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. said it was recalling Hy-Vee Hamburger Chili Macaroni Skillet Meals produced at a plant in Steeleville, Illinois, because of undeclared milk in the product. The milk could be dangerous to people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.

The recall is for lots packaged in 5.2 ounce cartons that have a best by date of Feb. 8, 2024. The food was sold at Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh Market stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

People can return packages to Hy-Vee stores for a refund or can discard them.

Hy-Vee is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man
Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
Court has no authority over mansion demolition, judge says.
City of Sioux Falls could demolish mansion, judge says it would be ‘wasteful’
First Look: Boutique hotel, event center, restaurant part of Armory building renovation in...
Brookings Armory reimagined with upscale hotel, restaurant, and event space

Latest News

State regulators approve partial rollback of natural gas price increase
SFFR keeps superior fire protection classification
The McCrossan Boys Ranch is holding their big fundraiser which includes a banquet, along with a...
McCrossan Boys Ranch holding major fundraiser
Castlewood native Dr. Samantha Walder, Principal at Legacy Elementary School in Tea, S.D.,...
Tea principal honored with SD National Distinguished Principal award