Connection Conference returns to in-person event in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Aberdeen, working women and those who support working women gathered for the fourth annual Connection Conference.

The Connection Conference is a networking event hosted by the SD CEO West Women’s Business Center, which is partially grant funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The event promotes professional development and personal growth through workshops, panels and speakers.

The event was formerly known as the Women’s Business Conference, but now invites all to participate while still uplifting women.

This year’s keynote speaker was Rana DeBoer, the Chief Vision and Impact Officer for VOLT Strategy in Sioux Falls, which provides organizational performance consultancy.

“The key message today is about knowing your source of energy, your source of power, because being a business owner, male or female, takes a lot of energy, especially in today’s world. We can be our own worst enemy in terms of being a self-critic. So, having a little bit of grace and flexibility for that and making sure that we’re keeping our mindset toward what is possible versus what we can’t do and what we don’t have control over. Don’t underestimate the power of connection, the power of people coming together, supporting one another, finding the clarity that we need to be able to move and advance our businesses forward as well as our family and our lives,” said DeBoer.

The last in-person conference was held in 2019, but had to be moved online in 2020 and was put on hiatus in 2021 and 2022.

”It’s really a special conference because this is the first time in four years, since pre-pandemic, that we’ve been able to come together up here in Aberdeen in the North Central part of the state,” said South Dakota SBA District Director Jaime Wood.

During the conference, women entrepreneurs were honored. Fallon Deutsch, who is the owner of the online boutique Distinctly Drey, was given the SDSBA 2023 Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

”It’s just such an honor, honestly. To be recognized on a state, kind of even a national level, that’s something that makes all the sweat and tears and everything really worth it, because there’s a lot that goes into small business behind the scenes I think that everyone doesn’t always see. So, it’s just an honor to see all that,” said Deutsch.

Deutsch said she is grateful for an opportunity to learn from other women in business.

”I think it’s great to be able to network because everyone has their strengths and their weaknesses. You can kind of go through and talk with them and learn from their mistakes and take different things away from it. So, I think it’s great to reach out and try and be well-rounded that way so you can get everyone’s experiences and knowledge and things,” said Deutsch.

