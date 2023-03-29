Construction to start on I-229 and Benson diverging diamond project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Next week, construction will begin on the Benson Road I-229 interchange in Sioux Falls. Work will include another diverging diamond in the city.

The entire project is set to be completed by the summer of 2025, and Sioux Falls drivers should expect added commute times and consider alternate routes during construction.

This is the third planned diverging diamond project in the Sioux Falls area. One is currently under construction at 41st Street and I-29, another is planned for the I-90 Brandon exit.

