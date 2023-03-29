Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Construction to start on I-229 and Benson diverging diamond project

Next week, construction will begin on the Benson Road I-229 interchange in Sioux Falls. Work...
Next week, construction will begin on the Benson Road I-229 interchange in Sioux Falls. Work will include another diverging diamond in the city.(Source: Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Next week, construction will begin on the Benson Road I-229 interchange in Sioux Falls. Work will include another diverging diamond in the city.

The entire project is set to be completed by the summer of 2025, and Sioux Falls drivers should expect added commute times and consider alternate routes during construction.

This is the third planned diverging diamond project in the Sioux Falls area. One is currently under construction at 41st Street and I-29, another is planned for the I-90 Brandon exit.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man
Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
Court has no authority over mansion demolition, judge says.
City of Sioux Falls could demolish mansion, judge says it would be ‘wasteful’
First Look: Boutique hotel, event center, restaurant part of Armory building renovation in...
Brookings Armory reimagined with upscale hotel, restaurant, and event space

Latest News

Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean
Sanaa Abourezk named finalist for James Beard Award
(Kelly Hertz/Yankton Press & Dakotan via AP)
Additional SD Counties approved for winter storm FEMA assistance
According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, officers are looking for a suspect Modebb...
Minnehaha County police announce man wanted for sex crimes
The Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre was evacuated Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Fire at Pierre school under investigation