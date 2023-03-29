Cooler Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few flurries moving through parts of southern South Dakota and northern Iowa this morning. These will clear out of the region. We’re looking at maybe a trace of snow across parts of the region. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today but it will be cooler with high temperatures in the 20s to the north with 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.

Warmer air will return Thursday with the wind becoming more southerly. That will allow southern South Dakota to get into the 40s and even portions of northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska to get into the 50s! Because it’ll be warm enough, some rain will move in Thursday night and some isolated thunderstorms will even be possible.

We’ve declared Friday as a First Alert Weather Day. Colder air will move in turning the rain to snow by Friday night from west to east and the wind will increase in strength. Accumulating snow is likely, but amounts are still to be determined. Travel is looking to be impacted Friday night and even into Saturday morning before the sun returns Saturday and temperatures rebound into the 30s and 40s.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

