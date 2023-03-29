Dairy expo brings industry under one roof

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Central Plains Dairy Expo happening this week features educational programming and idea-sharing opportunities.

“The Central Plains Dairy Expo is a show that is dedicated to the Central Plains dairy producers, dairy farmers. It brings about all the latest and greatest technology that is happening in their industry all under one roof, or maybe three, but they’re all tied together.”

The Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena is hosting the event, which is designed to connect members of the dairy industry.

“But on events like this, to bring the dairy industry together, it’s the milk that you put in your cereal, the cheese on your plate, the cottage cheese, the yogurts. And so this is the place where everybody comes in the Central Plains to get education and to meet with their friends, exhibitors, check out what’s latest and greatest in the industry.”

This event has hundreds of exhibitors, a live and silent auction, and a variety of events.

“Head into the Convention Center and the arena, and that’s where we have over 270 exhibitors that are bringing the latest and greatest of everything in the dairy industry to the producers that are coming to our show. Our producers are coming in from over 35 different states. We have companies from three different countries coming in. We have France and Ireland and Canada that are also going to be exhibiting here over the next two days. So we’re really excited about everything that’s going to be happening.”

The Central Plains Dairy Expo raises funds for the Central Plains Dairy Foundation, which supports the dairy industry.

“Talk about passing things on from generation to generation, and there’s no truer industry than in the dairy industry. For us to be able to support those future generations that are coming up into dairy just means the world to us to be able to provide scholarships and grant dollars to help impact the future of dairy.”

The event is happening until Thursday, with a variety of events to support the booming dairy industry.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.