Dell Rapids wins first-ever sanctioned softball game in South Dakota played in Iowa

Kvigne pitches and hits her team to victory against Beresford
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dell Rapids Quarriers slugged their way to an 11-1 win over Beresford in the first sanctioned softball game in South Dakota Tuesday. Ironically, the game was played inside at Dordt in Sioux Center, IA.

Kylie Lebahn knocked in the first two runs of the game with a double and Katie Scherff also belted a 2-run homer to cap the scoring for Dell Rapids. But it was Katie Kvigne on the mound who also hit a 2-run bomb to left field who led Dells to victory.

