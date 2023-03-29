‘Everybody Reads’ partnership encouraging Sioux Falls to read 300,000 books

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local partnership is hoping to encourage reading in the community.

Over the last couple weeks, Siouxland Libraries and the Sioux Falls School District have been keeping track of books people have read since March 13.

The goal is to have 300,000 books read by Friday and for each 100,000 books read, a donation is made to REACH Literacy.

“So we are running a little bit behind right now, so I really need people in the community to come to the library website or the school website, or come into any of our libraries, and get your reading counted,” said Jodi Fick, Siouxland Libraries Director.

Currently, there have been over 220,000 books read. You can still submit books you’ve read until Friday, March 31.

