Local veterans reflect on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of appreciation ceremonies were held across the country Wednesday, including one in Sioux Falls, honoring local Vietnam Veterans.

Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of US combat troops withdrawing from Vietnam.

In January of 1973, the Paris Peace Treaty was signed by the United States, North and South Vietnam, and the Vietcong.

Two months later on March 29, the last US troops left the country.

“A big part of this is making sure that we get the care that we deserve,” said Tim Walsh, DAV Commander. “I mean, most all of these guys that you see out here today they were drafted. I volunteered when I went in the service and all of these guys were drafted. They got their number, they can all tell you their number. What draft number they had to report to.”

For the United States, the Vietnam War was the longest and most unpopular military engagement in the country’s history, costing some 58,000 American lives.

