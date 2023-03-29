Minnehaha County police announce man wanted for sex crimes
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, officers are looking for a suspect Modebb Charles Alford who is wanted on charges relating to sexual contact with a child.
The 30-year-old suspect Alford is 5′9″ tall and weighs 145 lbs.
Officials ask anyone with information on Alford’s location to contact the police.
During business hours, call: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300.
After-hours call: (605)367-7000.
Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007
For emergencies, call 911.
