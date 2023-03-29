Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha County police announce man wanted for sex crimes

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, officers are looking for a suspect Modebb Charles Alford who is wanted on charges relating to sexual contact with a child.

The 30-year-old suspect Alford is 5′9″ tall and weighs 145 lbs.

Officials ask anyone with information on Alford’s location to contact the police.

During business hours, call: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300.

After-hours call: (605)367-7000.

Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007

For emergencies, call 911.

