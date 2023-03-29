Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.(PepsiCo Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man
Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
Court has no authority over mansion demolition, judge says.
City of Sioux Falls could demolish mansion, judge says it would be ‘wasteful’
First Look: Boutique hotel, event center, restaurant part of Armory building renovation in...
Brookings Armory reimagined with upscale hotel, restaurant, and event space

Latest News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue announced Wednesday it will maintain the highest rating a fire...
SFFR keeps superior fire protection classification
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in Nashville shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’
In Aberdeen, working women and those who support working women gathered for the fourth annual...
Connection Conference returns to in-person event in Aberdeen
In Aberdeen, working women and those who support working women gathered for the fourth annual...
Connection Conference returns to in-person event in Aberdeen
Passover, a Jewish Holiday, starts this weekend. South Dakota Rabbi, Mendel Alperowitz, of the...
Passover starts on Sunday for Jewish Community