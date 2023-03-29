Residents to pay for sidewalk accessibility updates in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Sioux Falls expanding rapidly, walkability and accessibility in the city have become important discussions among officials.

The sidewalk program dates all the way back to the 1960′s with the aim of improving walkability in the community. While walkability is a large concern for the city, accessibility is also a top priority.

Principal Engineer for the City of Sioux Falls, Mike Heiberger, says this is largely due to the ADA transition plan the city started in 2018.

“It’s a civil rights law that required communities the size of Sioux Falls to be ADA compliment meaning there are standards, whether its cross slope or running slope or standards that need to be met on our sidewalks,” said Heiberger.

City engineer Andy Berg highlights why it’s important for the community.

“Removing those hazards for those that are traveling on those sidewalks daily whether it’s day or night, whether they’re in a wheelchair or using a stroller, whatever the case may be, having those sidewalks smooth, cross slopes proper, all of that is very important,” said Berg.

Berg said this is an issue that could cost residents in Sioux Falls.

“The average invoice that goes out to residents that the city does work for them is around $1,100 per property, and that’s based on the amount of sidewalk squares that get completed on their property,” said Berg.

There are a few options for residents who have to pay the bill.

“They can pay that invoice when they receive it. If they don’t okay it, there is an assessment process that can be applied that will assess them those costs on their property taxes if they qualify, there is a housing program that will also contribute to those dollars.”

Heiberger pointed out the impact the improvement would have in Sioux Falls.

“Whether is the grandparent that taking a daily stroll for their exercise or maybe it’s a parent with a stroller. Or maybe it’s a marathon runner or somebody in a wheelchair that needs to get from point a to point b. Be thinking about them when you get the notice to try to fix your sidewalk and make it a better community for everybody,” said Heiberger.

