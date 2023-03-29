Sanaa Abourezk named finalist for James Beard Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The finalists for the 2023 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced on Wednesday, and Sanaa Abourezk, owner of Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls, was selected as a finalist for Best Chef in the Midwest.

Abourezk is one of six chefs from Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota to be honored as a finalist in the eight-state region. The winners will be revealed on June 5 at a ceremony in Chicago.

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture.

The semifinalists were named back in January. At that time, Abourezk had to say, “It means the world that my customers are excited as I am to be nominated for this award. People gave me six months, they said, ‘people in South Dakota would never eat this food’, and 19 years later, we proved them wrong. We proved everybody wrong.”

Finalists for Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Sanaa Abourezk, Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean, Sioux Falls, SD

Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee, WI

Francesco Mangano, Osteria Papavero, Madison, WI

Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, Fairchild, Madison, WI

David Utterback, Yoshitomo, Omaha, NE

