Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanaa Abourezk named finalist for James Beard Award

Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean
Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean(Experience Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The finalists for the 2023 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced on Wednesday, and Sanaa Abourezk, owner of Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls, was selected as a finalist for Best Chef in the Midwest.

Abourezk is one of six chefs from Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota to be honored as a finalist in the eight-state region. The winners will be revealed on June 5 at a ceremony in Chicago.

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture.

The semifinalists were named back in January. At that time, Abourezk had to say, “It means the world that my customers are excited as I am to be nominated for this award. People gave me six months, they said, ‘people in South Dakota would never eat this food’, and 19 years later, we proved them wrong. We proved everybody wrong.”

You can find the full list of finalists here.

Finalists for Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Sanaa Abourezk, Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean, Sioux Falls, SD

Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee, WI

Francesco Mangano, Osteria Papavero, Madison, WI

Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, Fairchild, Madison, WI

David Utterback, Yoshitomo, Omaha, NE

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man
Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
Court has no authority over mansion demolition, judge says.
City of Sioux Falls could demolish mansion, judge says it would be ‘wasteful’
First Look: Boutique hotel, event center, restaurant part of Armory building renovation in...
Brookings Armory reimagined with upscale hotel, restaurant, and event space

Latest News

Next week, construction will begin on the Benson Road I-229 interchange in Sioux Falls. Work...
Construction to start on I-229 and Benson diverging diamond project
(Kelly Hertz/Yankton Press & Dakotan via AP)
Additional SD Counties approved for winter storm FEMA assistance
According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, officers are looking for a suspect Modebb...
Minnehaha County police announce man wanted for sex crimes
The Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre was evacuated Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Fire at Pierre school under investigation