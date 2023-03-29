Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SFFR keeps superior fire protection classification

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue announced Wednesday it will maintain the highest rating a fire department can receive from the Insurance Services Office.

SFFR first achieved this classification in 2015. ISO evaluates fire departments every three to five years.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was one of 388 areas to achieve the Class 1 rating out of more than 39,000 fire protection areas evaluated in 2020.

“We’re grateful for our partners at Public Works and Metro Communications, as well as others across the community, who help us save lives and protect property every day,” said Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Matt McAreavey. “We take great pride in providing exceptional customer service to our community. This recognition from an independent third party confirms our community’s commitment to public safety and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the great women and men of SFFR.”

According to the City of Sioux Falls, the rating means Sioux Falls should expect less fire loss within the community than the national average because of the important steps the department has taken. The rating could positively impact insurance premiums for property owners within city limits as well, the city says.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man
Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
Court has no authority over mansion demolition, judge says.
City of Sioux Falls could demolish mansion, judge says it would be ‘wasteful’
Someone You Should Know: Amy Daws
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls best selling romance author’s book turns into movie

Latest News

The McCrossan Boys Ranch is holding their big fundraiser which includes a banquet, along with a...
McCrossan Boys Ranch holding major fundraiser
Castlewood native Dr. Samantha Walder, Principal at Legacy Elementary School in Tea, S.D.,...
Tea principal honored with SD National Distinguished Principal award
Flags at half-staff for Nashville tragedy victims
With Sioux Falls expanding rapidly walkability and accessibility in the city has become...
Residents to pay for sidewalk accessibility updates in Sioux Falls