SFFR keeps superior fire protection classification

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue announced Wednesday it will maintain the highest rating a fire department can receive from the Insurance Services Office.

SFFR first achieved this classification in 2015. ISO evaluates fire departments every three to five years.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was one of 388 areas to achieve the Class 1 rating out of more than 39,000 fire protection areas evaluated in 2020.

“We’re grateful for our partners at Public Works and Metro Communications, as well as others across the community, who help us save lives and protect property every day,” said Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Matt McAreavey. “We take great pride in providing exceptional customer service to our community. This recognition from an independent third party confirms our community’s commitment to public safety and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the great women and men of SFFR.”

According to the City of Sioux Falls, the rating means Sioux Falls should expect less fire loss within the community than the national average because of the important steps the department has taken. The rating could positively impact insurance premiums for property owners within city limits as well, the city says.

