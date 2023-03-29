City of Sioux Falls gives update on sidewalk program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With Sioux Falls expanding rapidly walkability and accessibility in the city has become increasingly important.

The sidewalk program dates all the way back to the 1960′s with the aim of improving walkability in the community.

While walkability is a large concern for the city, accessibility is also a top priority.

Principal Engineer for the City of Sioux Falls, Mike Heiberger says this is due to the ADA transition plan the city started in 2018.

“It’s a civil rights law that required communities the size of Sioux Falls to be ADA compliment meaning there are standards weather its cross slope or running slope or standards that need to be met on our sidewalks,” said Mike Heiberger, Principal Engineer.

City engineer, Andy Berg highlighting why it’s important for the community.

“Removing those hazards for those that are traveling on those sidewalks daily weather it’s day or night weather they’re in a wheelchair or using a stroller whatever the case may be having those sidewalks smooth, cross slopes proper, all of that is very important,” said Andy Berg, City Engineer.

Discussing the costs that could be associated for resident in Sioux Falls.

“The average invoice that goes out to residents that the city does work for them is around $1,100 per property and that’s based on the amount of sidewalk squares that get completed on their property,” said Berg.

Giving the choices for those paying the costs.

“There are options, they can pay that invoice when they receive it, if they don’t okay it there is an assessment process that can be applied that will assess them those costs on their property taxes, if they qualify there is a housing program that will also contribute to those dollars,” said Berg.

Heiberger pointing out the impact the improvements would have in Sioux Falls.

“Whether is the grandparent that taking a daily stroll for their exercise, or maybe it’s a parent with a stroller. Or maybe it’s a marathon runner, or somebody in a wheelchair that needs to get from pint a to point b. Be thinking about them when you get the notice to try to fix your sidewalk and make it a better community for everybody,” said Heiberger.

For more information on the sidewalk program, you can follow the links at Safety and Home Repair Guide - City of Sioux Falls or City Sidewalks - City of Sioux Falls

