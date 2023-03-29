Avera Medical Minute
Skyforce advance to next round of G-League playoffs behind Robinson’s big night

Force will play at Stockton Thursday night
(KSFY)
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Dakota News Now) -It’s win or go home in the G-League playoffs until you make championship best of 3 and so far the Skyforce are still on the road.

They made it 7 straight wins Tuesday night in Salt lake City with a 115-107 win over the Stars. Orlando Robinson had a monster effort with 31 points and 17 rebounds for Sioux Falls. The Force scored 43 points in the first quarter as Mychal Mulder’s 4-point played ended the stanza. He scored 19 points and DJ Stewart had 20 as they maintained the lead for most of the game. The lead shrunk to 2 late in the game but the Skyforce pulled away for the win. They finished the regular season 20-12 with 6 straight victories.

