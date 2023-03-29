Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Southeast Tech holds enrollment event for English language learners

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaders at Southeast Tech said a key component to building the area’s workforce is to create pathways for students who are already here.

On Wednesday, close to 100 English learner students with the Sioux Falls School District were on campus to learn about careers in health, industrial arts and law enforcement.

Organizers say students gained a first-hand view of curriculum and details on programs offered.

“It really helps me to decide what I want to do later in my life, and what I want to major in,” said Lincoln High School student, Mikies Woldargy.

“We can’t say enough about the support we need as a community to surround these children and really send a message that we want them here,” said Denise Guzzetta, Vice President of Talent and Workforce for the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. “Long term we are saying we want you here and we have great opportunities, both entry-level and as you advance at your career.”

The Southeast Tech event is part of a career connections program sponsored by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. The foundation says the main goal is to recognize and inspire the next generation of workers in the area.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man
Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
Court has no authority over mansion demolition, judge says.
City of Sioux Falls could demolish mansion, judge says it would be ‘wasteful’
First Look: Boutique hotel, event center, restaurant part of Armory building renovation in...
Brookings Armory reimagined with upscale hotel, restaurant, and event space

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 6:30
The Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls is coming along, and the public will soon get a...
Veterans Community Project to hold open house this weekend
The state of South Dakota is facing a new lawsuit, stemming from an inspection that shut down a...
605 Cannabis sues state over inspection report
The state of South Dakota is facing a new lawsuit, stemming from an inspection that shut down a...
605 Cannabis sues state over inspection report