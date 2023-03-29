Southeast Tech holds enrollment event for English language learners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaders at Southeast Tech said a key component to building the area’s workforce is to create pathways for students who are already here.

On Wednesday, close to 100 English learner students with the Sioux Falls School District were on campus to learn about careers in health, industrial arts and law enforcement.

Organizers say students gained a first-hand view of curriculum and details on programs offered.

“It really helps me to decide what I want to do later in my life, and what I want to major in,” said Lincoln High School student, Mikies Woldargy.

“We can’t say enough about the support we need as a community to surround these children and really send a message that we want them here,” said Denise Guzzetta, Vice President of Talent and Workforce for the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. “Long term we are saying we want you here and we have great opportunities, both entry-level and as you advance at your career.”

The Southeast Tech event is part of a career connections program sponsored by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. The foundation says the main goal is to recognize and inspire the next generation of workers in the area.

