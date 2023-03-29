Avera Medical Minute
Storm have lots of new faces, although Lorenzo Brown is back at QB

Brown wants Storm to return to greatness
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Storm have their season opener Saturday night on the road at Quad City and then play at The Denny on Sunday night, April 9th.

Lorenzo Brown is back and battling for the starting spot at quarterback. And there are plenty of new faces on this year’s team which seems to be a theme now that the I-F-L is a much higher level league. And he’s looking forward to creating great chemistry with a new bunch of guys.

Lorenzo Brown, Storm Veteran QB says, “But it’s good though. Turnover is all right as long as guys are coming in ready to learn and ready to play. Buy into our system and are willing to put in that work for us to get back to where we want to be.”

And where they want to be is relevant in the post season like they were for so many years. And they’d love to drink from the cup again, something that the former University of Sioux Falls signal caller got to do on several occasions with the Storm.

But it’s not like the good old days when plenty of local standouts made up the roster. These guys still want to play in the big leagues like the NFL or CFL.

