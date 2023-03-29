Veterans Community Project to hold open house this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls is coming along, and the public will soon get a chance to come and see the progress.

This comes after much work has been done on the interior and exterior part of the village.

Executive director for the Veterans Community Project, Eric Gage, says now felt like the right time to show off some of the progress to the homes since the groundbreaking on June 30th.

“The open house the goal is to just bring people out and let them experience the progress, so we’ll be giving tours of houses one through five and let people feel and experience these tiny homes,” said Eric Gage, Executive director.

He says the community has come a long way in less than a year.

“We’re not only prepping for this open house, but the dry wall is getting finished, they’re taping-and-texturing as we speak. You can’t smell it but there’s this smell of wet drywall mud in the air. We’ll be painting these walls next week and then on the outside siding has been completed, all the houses are airtight,” said Gage.

David Rieger is the projects construction operations coordinator as well as a veteran.

He discussed just how excited he is to share the progress on the homes and the impact they will have.

“I think people will be very surprised, you know we call these tiny houses but it’s extremely spacious, and it beats the heck out of living in your van or your car, or out on the street,” said David Rieger, Construction operations coordinator.

He says besides financial assistance and donations, finding some extra hands is a necessity.

“We’re looking for those lead volunteers, if you are a part of a framing crew or were a part of a framing crew, if you’re retired and want something to do come hangout with me, we can figure out ways to help you volunteer and get involved,” said Rieger.

The help goes far beyond just housing for these veterans.

“With wrap around case management services so that they can feel safe and secure while working through whatever issues they may face to be successful coming out the other side,” said Gage.

The open house will be April 2nd from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. It is open and free to the public to attend.

For more information on the project, you can follow these links at https://www.veteranscommunityproject.org/siouxfalls and https://www.facebook.com/checkpoint/828281030927956/?next=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FVCPSiouxFalls

