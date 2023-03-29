Avera Medical Minute
Watertown and Codington County officials making flood plans

The latest flood outlook from the National Weather Service has a 98 percent chance of moderate flooding to occur near and in Watertown.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no surprise with how much snow South Dakota has seen this winter that flooding could be an issue come spring, and that’s the reality for Codington County.

Flooding is nothing new for Watertown, Codington County, or Lake Kampeska. In the last 25 years, City of Watertown spokesperson Troy VanDusen said the city has seen it’s share of floods.

“Flooding in the Watertown area is nothing new. We’ve been dealing with this for several years. Back in 1997 of course, we had a catastrophic level of flooding in our city, and since then we’ve had two additional floods.” VanDusen said.

The latest flood outlook from the National Weather Service has a 98 percent chance of moderate flooding to occur near and in Watertown, along the Big Sioux Fiver and Lake Kampeska. The forecast means river levels could reach over 11 feet at gauges along the river, and Lake Kampeska can continue to fill up.

“What’s good to know is that there is a plan in place, and city and county officials continue to meet and discuss strategy, where to put pumps, and the sandbags and sand.” VanDusen said.

For residents along Lake Kampeska, the warning is something to be mindful of. Kristi Reierson said while it would take a major flood to directly threaten their house along the lake’s shore, the moisture in the ground that the flooding brings has been more of a threat in the 11 years they’ve lived there.

“We’re set far enough back from the lake that it would take a lot of flooding for us to really have a threat of flooding. But the sump pumps ran that entire summer.” Reierson said.

Reierson said they’ve been preparing for the spring with a back up sump pump, and said early planning from the city is important for those without access to those protections.

“I love the fact that the city is planning. I’m hearing they’re doing to some sandbagging. There are plenty of lower lying areas that if I was in those areas, I would be highly concerned.” Reierson said.

VanDusen said residents will begin to see pumps being placed at the city’s 27 isolation structures beginning on March 31. Those will be managed by City Public Works officials. Free sandbags are also available at the Codington County Sheriff’s office and the Office of Emergency Management. Sand is available at Sailboat Landing at the 220 block of North Lake Drive at Lake Kampeska beginning March 29.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

