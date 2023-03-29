Woman charged for stealing 150 lottery tickets from Casey’s

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A 34-year-old woman has been charged after authorities say she stole a stack of lottery tickets from a Casey’s in Sioux City.

Court documents state on Thursday, March 9, Trenda Tikluk of Sioux City entered the Casey’s at 1727 Casselman Street and told staff she needed to use the bathroom. As she was walking through the store, she allegedly entered the small office in the Casey’s, saw a stack of Iowa Lottery tickets and stole them. Authorities say Tikluk hid the tickets in her clothing and left the store.

Eventually, authorities say Tikluk scratched off the lottery tickets and then cashed in the winning tickets. The stolen 150 tickets were valued at about $300.

Tikluk was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on March 28 and has been charged with lottery forgery or theft of a ticket.

