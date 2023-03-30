$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Kessler’s in Aberdeen.

The ticket matched 5 of 5 winning numbers and was just a match of the Powerball away from winning the jackpot, according to the South Dakota Lottery.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 4, 9, 24, 46, and 66 with a Powerball of 7.

If you are Wednesday’s winner, the South Dakota Lottery recommends signing the back of your ticket immediately before claiming your prize at a Lottery validation center.

The Pierre validation center is located at 711 E. Wells Ave., and the Sioux Falls office is at 3605 S. Western Ave., Suite B.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

For more information on the game, visit lottery.sd.gov/game/powerball-power-play/.

The South Dakota Lottery reminds players to please play responsibly.

