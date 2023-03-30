Avera Medical Minute
2 Army helicopters crash during training mission in Kentucky

The U.S. Army's Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission.
The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV/Gray News) - Multiple people may have been killed after two Fort Campbell helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to reports.

Fort Campbell officials confirmed two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters were involved in a crash just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The crew members were flying HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

Fort Campbell officials said the status of the crew members is unknown at this time, and no causalities have been confirmed, WSMV reports.

However, news reports indicate multiple people may have been killed in the crash.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a tweet about the crash.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” he wrote. “Please pray for all those affected.”

Kentucky State Police are at the scene assisting the military investigation, along with several other agencies.

