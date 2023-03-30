Avera names regional president, CEO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ronald Place, MD, has been named Regional President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls.

The hospital reports that David Flicek, who has been in this role, will become the Chief Operating Officer for Avera Health while continuing as Chief Administrative Officer of Avera Medical Group.

Flicek said Dr. Place was selected from a strong pool of candidates after a national search.

“Dr. Place’s demonstrated health care leadership, military and medical practice background along with his dedication to mission makes him ideally suited to lead the Avera McKennan region into the future,” Flicek said.

Place will provide senior leadership for all aspects of care delivery within the region. He will begin his new role May 13.

He and his wife Carol, who is originally from Yankton, S.D., have three grown children and eight grandchildren.

Place’s experience

Place is a 3-Star Army General. He played a role in merging three health services organizations under one umbrella for the U.S. government, the hospital reports.

“Place was the Director (CEO) of Defense Health Agency in Washington, D.C., providing executive leadership on organizational, operational and policy matters pertaining to worldwide Department of Defense medical programs for 9.6 million patients, including 140,000 staff in 45 hospitals and over 650 medical and dental clinics.”

Place’s education

Place is originally from Huron. He received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of South Dakota, and his medical doctorate degree from Creighton University in Omaha. He also holds a master’s degree in National Security Strategy (health policy concentration) from the National Defense University in Washington, D.C.

Place completed a general surgery residency at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington, as well as a colon and rectal surgery fellowship at the University of Texas – Southwestern in Dallas. He has previously served as a Chief Surgeon, Deputy Commander, and Commander at multiple Army medical centers.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.