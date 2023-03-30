Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Community Revitalization Collective holds potluck and tool drive

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An open house potluck and tool drive was held Wednesday evening to bring communities together and help expand a new community tool library.

The Sioux Falls tool library is a program that lends tools and equipment to residents in the community, while providing access to tools that may be too expensive for them to purchase.

“The whole point of CRC, the Community Revitalization Collective, is to get all these different organizations and all these residents from the Whittier neighborhood to work together,” said Partnership Developer for the BAM Institute, Jordan Deffenbaugh. “We see this space right here as the space people can collaborate, communicate, make connections and get ahold of tools they might need.”

The Whittier neighborhood will continue to host these potlucks and tool donations until the tool library is ready to open with enough tools in stock.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man
Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
First Look: Boutique hotel, event center, restaurant part of Armory building renovation in...
Brookings Armory reimagined with upscale hotel, restaurant, and event space
Court has no authority over mansion demolition, judge says.
City of Sioux Falls could demolish mansion, judge says it would be ‘wasteful’

Latest News

Many college campuses across the country have been making electric scooters available to...
SDSU looking to implement electric scooters on campus
Next week, construction will begin on the Benson Road I-229 interchange in Sioux Falls. Work...
Construction to start on I-229 and Benson diverging diamond project
An open house potluck and tool drive was held Wednesday evening to bring the communities...
Community Revitalization Collective holds potluck and tool drive
SDSU looking to implement electric scooters on campus
SDSU looking to implement electric scooters on campus