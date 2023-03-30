Community Revitalization Collective holds potluck and tool drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An open house potluck and tool drive was held Wednesday evening to bring communities together and help expand a new community tool library.

The Sioux Falls tool library is a program that lends tools and equipment to residents in the community, while providing access to tools that may be too expensive for them to purchase.

“The whole point of CRC, the Community Revitalization Collective, is to get all these different organizations and all these residents from the Whittier neighborhood to work together,” said Partnership Developer for the BAM Institute, Jordan Deffenbaugh. “We see this space right here as the space people can collaborate, communicate, make connections and get ahold of tools they might need.”

The Whittier neighborhood will continue to host these potlucks and tool donations until the tool library is ready to open with enough tools in stock.

