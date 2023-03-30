Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations

RAYMOND, MN (AP) - Authorities say a train hauling ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in Minnesota, and nearby residents were ordered to evacuate from their homes.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Tollefson says in a statement that the BNSF train derailment was reported about 1 a.m. Thursday in Raymond, about 100 miles west of Minneapolis. BNSF said 22 cars derailed and four caught fire, but there were no injuries. Tollefson says homes in an area 1/2 mile around the site were evacuated. BNSF says there was no other hazardous material in the cars.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN that about 14 cars were carrying hazardous materials. BNSF said ethanol was the only hazardous material.

