Learn a new skill with the Daily Collective

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’ve ever wanted to learn a new skill, or improve your macrame skills, the Daily Collective is hosting a “Learn How” class next week.

The Macrame Rainbow Learn How Class takes place at the Convolo Event Space on Tuesday, April 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and costs $55. The cost includes supplies for the rainbows, appetizers and drinks.

Sign up can be found on the Daily Collective website.

