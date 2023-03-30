Learn a new skill with the Daily Collective

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’ve ever wanted to learn a new skill, or improve your macrame skills, the Daily Collective is hosting a “Learn How” class next week.

The Macrame Rainbow Learn How Class takes place at the Convolo Event Space on Tuesday, April 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and costs $55. The cost includes supplies for the rainbows, appetizers and drinks.

Sign up can be found on the Daily Collective website.

