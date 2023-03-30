Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

March 29th Plays of the Week

March 29th Plays of the Week.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty baseball continued it’s winning ways against Briar Cliff, thanks in part to Ethan Wishon making the barehanded snag from right field for the out at first.

The 3-Class Shootout always brings the best of the best, and the best of teamwork as Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Mariah Siem nabs the steal, and her missed shot is put back by Pierre’s Remington Price.

On the boys side, it was DeSmet’s Damon Wilkinson and Bridgewater-Emery’s Sutton Arend with the give and go as Arend throws it down.

The Aberdeen Wings took care of business in Bismarck Saturday night, with Cole Moore coming in with the quick glove save to keep the Bobcats off the board.

And our top play of the week goes to to the Skyforce’s Jamaree Bouyea, bringing down the house with this steal and finishing the play on the other end with a poster dunk.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man
Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
First Look: Boutique hotel, event center, restaurant part of Armory building renovation in...
Brookings Armory reimagined with upscale hotel, restaurant, and event space
Court has no authority over mansion demolition, judge says.
City of Sioux Falls could demolish mansion, judge says it would be ‘wasteful’

Latest News

March 29th Plays of the Week
USF and SMSU split Wednesday's baseball doubleheader in Sioux City, Iowa.
Sioux Falls, SMSU split doubleheader
Sioux Falls, SMSU split doubleheader
Dakota Valley boys were extra motivated to defend title for "Big Rosie"
Dakota Valley Panthers wanted to defend their State “A” Basketball title for “Big Rosie”