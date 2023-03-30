March 29th Plays of the Week.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty baseball continued it’s winning ways against Briar Cliff, thanks in part to Ethan Wishon making the barehanded snag from right field for the out at first.

The 3-Class Shootout always brings the best of the best, and the best of teamwork as Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Mariah Siem nabs the steal, and her missed shot is put back by Pierre’s Remington Price.

On the boys side, it was DeSmet’s Damon Wilkinson and Bridgewater-Emery’s Sutton Arend with the give and go as Arend throws it down.

The Aberdeen Wings took care of business in Bismarck Saturday night, with Cole Moore coming in with the quick glove save to keep the Bobcats off the board.

And our top play of the week goes to to the Skyforce’s Jamaree Bouyea, bringing down the house with this steal and finishing the play on the other end with a poster dunk.

And those are your plays of the week.

