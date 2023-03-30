Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mitchell hospital changes designation for ‘financial health’

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell announced its designation has changed to a Critical Access Hospital.

The designation was made by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The hospital was previously designated a Prospective Payment System hospital.

Hospital officials stated that patients will not notice any changes to their care experience or the services provided.

“I appreciate the great deal of work our team did to request this change, because it will better cover the costs for the care we provide,” said Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital. “Approximately half of United States hospitals finished 2022 with a negative margin as growth in expenses outpaced revenue increases. In light of trends like that, we need to be creative and focus on our financial health so that Avera Queen of Peace can continue to serve Mitchell and the surrounding area. Being a CAH provides a better fiscal foundation upon which we can continue to build our services.”

According to a release from Avera, the biggest change with the designation is that Critical Access Hospitals can have a maximum of 25 acute care inpatient beds. The Avera Queen of Peace hospital census has only reached that number a few times in the past three years. The hospital noted that the Department of Health and Human Services could allow Avera Queen of Peace to surpass the 25-bed limit if needed in the event of a public health emergency.

“It is important to note that there have not been any services identified that we will need to discontinue because of our CAH status,” said Dr. Hilary Rockwell, who will become the regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital on July 1 as part of a previously announced leadership transition. “We will continue to explore ways that we can expand our offerings to the community, such as with our addition this spring of acute dialysis services that will enable patients who once needed to go to a different community for that care to receive it in Mitchell.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
The Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force arrested Modebb Alford this afternoon without incident.
UPDATE: Man wanted for sex crimes arrested
The state of South Dakota is facing a new lawsuit, stemming from an inspection that shut down a...
605 Cannabis sues state over inspection report
First Look: Boutique hotel, event center, restaurant part of Armory building renovation in...
Brookings Armory reimagined with upscale hotel, restaurant, and event space

Latest News

Snow
Snow system rolling through South Dakota on Friday
Preview of the April edition of 605 Magazine
South Dakota Lottery
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Aberdeen
Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations