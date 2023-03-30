One subject amendment explanation released by AG Jackley

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released the final ballot explanation for a proposed constitutional amendment to remove the rule that proposed constitutional amendments can cover only one subject.

Language for the constitutional amendment can be found here. The amendment will be on the placed on the 2024 ballot if it receives enough signatures and approval from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Jackley’s explanation was drafted after reviewing the seven comments received during the amendment’s 10-day comment period. State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for proposed constitutional amendments, but the Attorney General does not take a stance on the proposal.

Quincy Hanzen of Sioux Falls, S.D. was the prime sponsor of this proposed amendment.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

