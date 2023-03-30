Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man has been arrested for chasing people in a stolen forklift.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to downtown Portland on Tuesday regarding a person who was driving a stolen forklift on city streets.

Authorities said the man was driving the stolen forklift erratically and chasing pedestrians.

KPTV reports that responding officers found the unidentified man driving the wrong way before they were to stop and arrest him.

Officials shared a picture of the man being taken into custody while praising the officers for their “good work.”

No immediate information was given regarding any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man
Jeremy Stout, the son of Jeff and Gisele Stout, has earned the highest possible ACT composite...
Watertown student earns highest possible ACT score
Nathaniel Kassel
‘I’m killing Jody’ - Court documents provide more details on Sheldon murder
First Look: Boutique hotel, event center, restaurant part of Armory building renovation in...
Brookings Armory reimagined with upscale hotel, restaurant, and event space
Court has no authority over mansion demolition, judge says.
City of Sioux Falls could demolish mansion, judge says it would be ‘wasteful’

Latest News

Many college campuses across the country have been making electric scooters available to...
SDSU looking to implement electric scooters on campus
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial defense leans heavily on experts
Next week, construction will begin on the Benson Road I-229 interchange in Sioux Falls. Work...
Construction to start on I-229 and Benson diverging diamond project
An open house potluck and tool drive was held Wednesday evening to bring communities together...
Community Revitalization Collective holds potluck and tool drive
An open house potluck and tool drive was held Wednesday evening to bring the communities...
Community Revitalization Collective holds potluck and tool drive