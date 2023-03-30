Avera Medical Minute
Regents celebrate tuition freeze

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents acknowledged the support received from the South Dakota Legislature during the 2023 legislative session.

Regents say the support will help the board accomplish its legislative priorities for the year, notably academic affordability.

“Being able to offer tuition at the same rate for the past three academic years helps our public universities attract and retain students,” said BOR Executive Director Brian Maher. “We applaud Gov. Noem and the Legislature for making our South Dakota universities competitive and working to keep our students in-state.”

The board stated that for the second year, the governor and Legislature agreed to additional base general funds to support health insurance and salary policy increases, allowing tuition costs to remain unchanged.

Regents noted other benefits, including South Dakota National Guard members receiving a reduction in tuition and students receiving the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship seeing an increase in their award amount beginning the 2023-24 academic year.

