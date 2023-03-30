SD environmental projects receive over $90 million

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Board of Water and Natural Resources approved $90,633,087 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, storm water, and solid waste projects in South Dakota.

Funds were awarded from the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources to the following:

Aurora received a $240,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan, a $510,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund Water Quality Grant, and a $450,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant to make wastewater treatment facility upgrades including the addition of aeration to both the primary and secondary stabilization pond. This will improve treatment and reduce odors from the pond. The terms of the loan are 3.25 percent for 30 years.

Chester Sanitary District received a $2,342,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $1,462,000 in principle forgiveness to demolish its existing water tower and construct a new 75,000-gallon water tower with necessary appurtenances. The loan terms are 3.0 percent for 30 years.

Copper Oaks #1 Water Association received a $93,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program loan for recoating tank interiors, making safety improvements to the tank, replacing water meters, and rehabilitating the well house. These improvements will extend the life of the water system and reduce water loss. The loan terms are 3.25 percent for 30 years.

Corona received a $540,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $772,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund Water Quality grant to make improvements to its wastewater collection system by replacing and relining sewer lines and installing new storm sewer. These improvements will address the aging wastewater system and promote more efficient storm water management. The terms of the loan are 3.25 percent for 30 years. Corona also received a $159,800 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan, a $1,278,400 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant, and a $159,800 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Construction grant to replace water mains, valves, and service lines along Main Street. The loan terms are 3.25 percent for 30 years.

Crooks received a $1,575,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,625,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Construction grant to replace 4,630 feet of water line and corresponding services. The existing main system has exceeded its useful life. The new water main will increase flow capacity and reduce water loss. Additionally, the project will remove the existing water tower and replace it with a new 250,000-gallon water tower to meet the demands and storage needs of the current population. The terms of the loan are 3.25 percent for 30 years.

Custer received a $5,596,000 loan with $3,075,000 principal forgiveness to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in March 2021 and May 2022. The terms of the loan are 3.25 percent for 30 years.

Dell Rapids received a $845,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $455,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant to make sanitary and storm water improvements on 3rd Street. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in May 2022. The loan terms are 3.25 percent for 30 years. Dell Rapids also received a $800,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to replace aging and undersized water main along 3rd Street, Orleans Avenue, and Juanita Avenue. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in April 2022. The terms of the loan are 3.25 percent for 30 years.

Emery received a $70,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program loan to replace its meters and purchase an automated reading system with compatible billing software for ease of use. This will allow the city to accurately monitor water sales and evaluate potential water losses. The terms of the loan are 2.75 percent for 10 years.

Harrisburg received a $11,709,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to replace over 15,000 feet of undersized piping and increase capacity of the wastewater collection system. The loan terms are 3.25 percent for 30 years.

Huron received a $300,000 Solid Waste Management Program grant for a new baler to handle solid waste and recyclable materials. These funds and local funds will cover project costs.

Kimball received a $1,095,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $325,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to replace sanitary sewer lines, sewer services, water mains, water services, and curb and gutter throughout Main Street. The terms of the loans are 3.25 percent for 30 years and 3.0 percent for 30 years respectively.

Lake Preston received a $2,002,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $1,702,000 in principle forgiveness to replace its existing water tower, which has reached the end of its useful life and no longer has the capacity to meet the town’s needs. The terms of the loan are 3.0 percent for 30 years.

Mitchell received a $1,000,000 Solid Waste Management Program grant to construct a 12,500 square building for recycling operations. The new building will include a tipping floor with a lower level to facilitate loading floor trailers. This award and local funds will cover project costs.

New Underwood received a $4,010,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $2,460,000 in principal forgiveness for improvements to its municipal water system. Improvements include replacing existing water main, installing new water main, looping projects to increase system redundancy, constructing a new well and new storage reservoir, demolishing an existing storage reservoir, and other related water system upgrades. The terms of the loan are 3.0 percent for 30 years.

Parkston received an additional $1,119,700 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to complete improvements on its wastewater treatment facility including installation of an ammonia removal and disinfection system. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in April 2022. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Rapid City received a $11,300,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $600,000 Solid Waste Management Program grant to construct a new landfill cell, gas collection system, and new landfill gas flare. This project is necessary to continue landfill operations and comply with federal and state regulations. These funds and local funds will cover the project costs. The terms of the loan are 3.0 percent for 20 years.

Salem received a $1,400,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $2,000,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant to replace clay sanitary sewer collection mains, services, and manholes within the western portion of the city. In addition, this project includes rerouting the trunk sewer and eliminating exposed crossings. The terms of the loan are 3.25 percent for 30 years. Salem also received a $1,400,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to replace cast iron pipe and asbestos cement pipe water distribution mains, water services, fire hydrants, valves, and related appurtenance. The loan terms are 3.0 percent for 30 years.

South Dakota Bureau of Administration received a $2,000,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant to construct an alternative water source for Capitol Lake and reduce the use of treated water for irrigation. The existing well supplying water to Capitol Lake has poor water quality and, due to its condition, needs to be plugged. The alternative water source will allow irrigation of at least 40-acres of green space around the Capitol complex and conserve treated water currently being used for irrigation.

Tabor received a $250,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $750,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant to upgrade the community’s wastewater collection system. The project includes replacing or lining damaged sewer lines throughout town, replacing manholes, and replacing the sewage lift station. Funding for the project was previously awarded by the board in April 2020. The loan terms are 3.25 percent for 30 years.

Vermillion received $23,100,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan to replace outdated equipment in its wastewater treatment facility. The project includes improvements to the pretreatment building, primary clarifier, intermediate lift station, generator building, hydraulics and site piping, and SCADA system. The terms of the loan are 3.25 percent for 30 years. Vermillion also received a $7,000,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to improve the existing water treatment plant and well field by upgrading filters, SCADA systems, aerators, and replacing water main throughout the community. The terms of the loan are 2.75 percent for 30 years. Additionally, Vermillion received a $260,800 Solid Waste Management Program grant for the design and construction of a new leachate pond to increase storage capacity at the landfill. The board previously awarded funding for this project in January 2022.

Wessington received a $673,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $538,000 in principle forgiveness to make improvements to its water system. Improvements include painting and maintenance on the water tower and replacing fire hydrants and gate valves throughout the system. The loan terms are 0 percent for 30 years.

Wessington Springs received an additional $76,613 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to make sanitary and storm sewer improvements on 2nd Avenue and an additional $165,974 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to make sanitary and storm sewer improvements on College Avenue. Funding for these projects was previously awarded by the board in April 2022. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years. Wessington Springs also received an additional $151,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to make water main improvements on 2nd Avenue and an additional $300,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to make water main improvements on College Avenue. Funding for these projects was previously awarded by the board in April 2022. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Wolsey received a $134,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to replace the sanitary sewer outfall line leading to the lagoon. The current pipeline has outlived its useful life. The terms of the loan are 3.25 percent for 30 years. The Solid Waste Management Program provides grants and loans for solid waste disposal, recycling, and waste tire projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated funding for the Solid Waste Management Program through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill. The Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, funded in part by revenues from the Petroleum Release Compensation Tank Inspection fee and the sale of lotto tickets, provides grants and loans for water, wastewater, and watershed projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated water and waste funding for the Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill. The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Programs, which provide low-interest loans for wastewater, storm water, water conservation, nonpoint source projects, and public drinking water system projects. The programs are funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments, and bonds. The board approved the funding at today’s meeting in Pierre.

