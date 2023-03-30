Sioux Falls, SMSU split doubleheader

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls Baseball team split a doubleheader today against Southwest Minnesota State University. USF took game 1 6-2 and SMSU won game 2 16-1.

WHAT HAPPENED

· USF got out to an early lead scoring 1 run in the 1st. Then really took the game over scoring 4 runs in the 4th inning.

· In game 2, Southwest jumped on the Cougars early scoring 9 runs in the 4th inning.

· Cole Wright got the start for USF in game 1 and threw 5 and 1/3 innings only giving up 2 runs.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Tyler Cate led USF in hitting in game 1 recording 3 hits.

· Tyler Cate also led the Cougars in RBI with 2 in game 1 and Noah Buss had the RBI in game 2 for USF.

· Isaac Bonner led USF with 2 walks and also scored 2 runs in game 1.

