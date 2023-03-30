Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Snow system rolling through South Dakota on Friday

Snow
Snow(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re looking at a snow system rolling in Friday and impacting mainly the northern and western parts of the viewing area.

During the morning hours, maybe some sprinkles and showers around Sioux Falls. Some freezing rain is definitely possible just north of here around Brookings and Watertown, and snow is already falling out west.

By noon, we’ll see kind of the same situation but with snow gradually spreading to the east.

Snow will start falling in Sioux Falls by the evening commute and will likely still fall up north and out west. We should see things wrap up late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Those Winter Storm Watches will be in effect all day Friday. Below are some predictions on how the snow will move through the area.

Friday 7 a.m. futurecast
South Dakota
South Dakota(Dakota News Now)
Friday 12 p.m. futurecast
SD
SD(Dakota News Now)
Friday 6 p.m. futurecast
Snow
Snow(Dakota News Now)
Friday 11 p.m. futurecast
snow
snow(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene “Beaner” Prins went missing in 2020.
Human remains identified as missing Woonsocket man
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
The Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force arrested Modebb Alford this afternoon without incident.
UPDATE: Man wanted for sex crimes arrested
The state of South Dakota is facing a new lawsuit, stemming from an inspection that shut down a...
605 Cannabis sues state over inspection report
First Look: Boutique hotel, event center, restaurant part of Armory building renovation in...
Brookings Armory reimagined with upscale hotel, restaurant, and event space

Latest News

Mitchell hospital changes designation for ‘financial health’
Preview of the April edition of 605 Magazine
South Dakota Lottery
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Aberdeen
Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations