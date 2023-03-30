Snow system rolling through South Dakota on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re looking at a snow system rolling in Friday and impacting mainly the northern and western parts of the viewing area.

During the morning hours, maybe some sprinkles and showers around Sioux Falls. Some freezing rain is definitely possible just north of here around Brookings and Watertown, and snow is already falling out west.

By noon, we’ll see kind of the same situation but with snow gradually spreading to the east.

Snow will start falling in Sioux Falls by the evening commute and will likely still fall up north and out west. We should see things wrap up late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Those Winter Storm Watches will be in effect all day Friday. Below are some predictions on how the snow will move through the area.

Friday 7 a.m. futurecast

South Dakota (Dakota News Now)

Friday 12 p.m. futurecast

SD (Dakota News Now)

Friday 6 p.m. futurecast

Snow (Dakota News Now)

Friday 11 p.m. futurecast

snow (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.