South Dakota looking to build team identity with spring practices

South Dakota is looking to bounce back this coming season after going 3-8 last season.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even with the weather going up and down, it’s spring football season in the Missouri Valley.

South Dakota is looking to bounce back this coming season after going 3-8 last season. The spring season is usually a time for teams to go over schemes and get younger players up to speed before the summer. That’s what those in Vermillion are looking to do, with head coach Bob Nielson saying the teams is a mix of younger and more experienced players; looking to build an identity before next fall.

“We’ve got a nice blend. We’ve got some great upper-class leaders on our football team, guys that have played a lot of football in the league, and we’ve got some young guys that we’re really excited about.” Nielson said.

“Being able to run that stuff on the field instead of just throwing routes on air, it’s huge. I feel like it’s going to help me develop and help other guys develop. Because at the end of the day, you need 11 guys on offense and 11 guys on defense. It’ll be exciting to see where we can take it.” USD Sophomore Quarterback Aidan Bouman said.

South Dakota will end it’s spring practice schedule with it’s annual spring game April 22 at the DakotaDome.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

