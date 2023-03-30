Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota State still hungry for more after national championship

South Dakota State isn’t done with one FCS National Championship.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State isn’t done with one FCS National Championship, and that’s the attitude the team is setting in spring practices.

The Jackrabbits will be returning almost everyone who helped contribute to their championship last season. But finally coming out on top of the FCS isn’t enough for the program, and they feel they have the tools to be back in Frisco to make another run at a title.

“I think it’s just something that’s built about this team, and the hunger that’s always driven throughout all of the players here. Even though we won that national championship, we want to do it again. We have that taste now, we have that feeling of that victory, and we just want to get back to that point now.” SDSU Junior Quarterback Mark Gronowski said.

“It’s a new season, and I would say this every year that we’ve had an opportunity to make it to the semis even and failed. It’s been the same goal, and it’s the same goal this year. What we’ve done is over with, and the kids know that now. The outside world sees it as expectation. It’s been our expectation here for years.” SDSU Head Coach Jimmy Rogers said.

South Dakota State will end it’s spring practices with a spring game on April 22, with a time and location yet to be finalized.

