Sunny’s Pizzeria announces return of the ‘Pizza Hunt’

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunny’s Pizzeria is bringing back the Pizza Hunt promotion, hiding free pizza coupons around Sioux Falls for the month of April.

According to their press release, Sunny’s Pizzeria will hide one free pizza token every day in public spaces all over Sioux Falls for the month of April. Sunny’s will post the clues at different times in the morning, with the hopes that different people will find the pizza tokens each day. Pizza hunters should follow their Facebook and Instagram pages for the pizza token clues. Tokens can be traded for a free medium pizza at Sunny’s on 26th and Walts.

The Tyler Roney, named after Dakota News Now’s weatherman Tyler Roney, features ranch, mozzarella, pepper jack pepperoni, sausage, tomatoes, and hot giardiniera mix and is topped with a basil pesto drizzle.

More about Sunny's Pizzeria

Sunny’s Pizzeria is a locally-owned neighborhood pizzeria on 26th street across from the University of Sioux Falls. For the past three years, Sunny’s has been serving jowl-dropping thin-crust pizza while maintaining a commitment to engage with the community in various ways. Sunny’s namesake is a French Bulldog named Sunny who lived for 12 wonderful years. For more information about Sunny’s Pizzeria, visit SunnysPizzeria.Com.

