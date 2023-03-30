Avera Medical Minute
Teach-out agreement made between NSU and Presentation College

An agreement between Northern State University and soon-to-close Presentation College was...
An agreement between Northern State University and soon-to-close Presentation College was announced Thursday for Presentation students to finish their education in Aberdeen.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An agreement between Northern State University and soon-to-close Presentation College was announced Thursday for Presentation students to finish their education in Aberdeen.

According to the South Dakota Board of Regents, the two institutions approved terms where Presentation students may finish the remainder of their college program at NSU. The terms set ensure a smooth transition for students to finish their studies.

“We want to welcome former Presentation College students into the Board of Regent system,” said BOR Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher. “Hopefully, the students will feel at home on Northern’s campus and immerse themselves in the NSU community.”

Northern State will provide academic support to transferring students to ensure registration for remaining classes or substitutions for courses occur smoothly.

