Whittier Middle School band performs for elementary students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, students from Whittier Middle School got to share their talents with kids at Anne Sullivan Elementary School.

The middle school students showed off their skills in choir, band and orchestra as part of their “Road Show.” Performers said today also served as an opportunity to encourage younger students to get involved in extracurricular activities.

“I like going to the elementary schools and seeing the kids. They are enjoying it and seeing the fun we get to have outside of it,” said eighth grader Josiah Holder.

Staff at Whittier say fine arts students perform for other schools within the district each year.

