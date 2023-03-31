Avera Medical Minute
41st Street construction project starts in Sioux Falls

41st Street double diamond intersection
41st Street double diamond intersection(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, work on the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Interchange resumes.

Crews have already started work on the bridge structure.

The city states that traffic on 41st Street to the east of Interstate 29 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane on the south side of 41st Street. Beginning east of Shirley Avenue, westbound traffic will be moved to the south side of 41st Street. Access will be maintained to all businesses located along 41st Street.

Impacted streets and businesses

When road construction begins, access to Carolyn Avenue from 41st Street will close. Shops and businesses located on Carolyn Avenue can be accessed from the north via 38th Street or 34th Street. Signage will be in place to help guide motorists to Carolyn Avenue from 41st Street.41st Street bridge traffic will continue with one lane in each direction with a center turn lane and will be on the north side of the bridge.

The city cautions motorists to be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times. Drivers are also urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area.

For additional details, visit the project website at 41stddi.com. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

