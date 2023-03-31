Aberdeen facing record snowfall for the month of March

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even before Friday’s blizzard, Aberdeen has seen a record amount of snowfall in March.

According to data from the National Weather Service, 18.8 inches of snow has hit the Aberdeen area throughout the month of March. That’s the most snow recorded in March since at least the year 2000.

It’s safe to say some Aberdeen residents are more than ready for spring weather. Sisters Lauren and Megan Mitchener were born and raised in Aberdeen, and they said this winter seems like it’s taking forever to end.

”I remember one time in high school, there was a snow storm towards the end of the year in May. That one seemed like it lasted forever, but this one just seems to be brutal, like it’s never ending,” said Lauren Mitchener.

While schools and college campuses in Aberdeen closed on Friday due to the weather, not everyone gets a snow day.

”Definitely being in school, it has a different meaning to a snow day. When you’re older, especially working in the restaurant industry, you don’t really get those snow days. It can get very tough making it into work and making it home from work,” said Lauren Mitchener.

For those that do have to go to work, the snowfall can affect business.

”With both of us working at a restaurant, it also is very hard not only to get to and from work, but not a lot of people want to go out in this weather. So, the restaurant is dead, nobody wants to come out, nobody wants to come to eat,” said Megan Mitchener.

There has been a few above-freezing temperatures seen in the last month in Aberdeen, but that just makes it more frustrating when winter storms roll in.

”It’s especially annoying that two days ago, I was driving down 6th Avenue with my windows down. It was 32 degrees. Now, I’m shivering and want to stay under a heated blanket literally all day,” said Megan Mitchener.

More snow is in the forecast for next week in Aberdeen, which makes warmer weather seem that much farther away.

”I personally can’t remember a winter that has lasted this long, but I’m sure it has happened, and I really don’t want it to continue,” said Megan Mitchener.

