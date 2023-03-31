Avera Race Against Cancer approaching quickly, DNN staff continue to train

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Dakota News Now staff have been training for the Avera Race Against Cancer, which is happening on May 13.

There are a variety of races, including a 1.5-mile family walk, a 3-mile walk, a 5K and a 10K. The races start and end at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center.

The race is a fundraiser for health systems fighting against cancer, with money raised supporting patients receiving services and care at the Avera Cancer Institute in Sioux Falls.

“I think across the nation by this point most of them have run it’s course but I think it’s the fact that all of our money has stayed local,” said Avera Foundation Special Events Coordinator, Mary Lais. “Everything we raise continues to stay here, either in Sioux Falls or any of the footprints for Avera. So all of our money is not being spent other places. It’s spent on our patients and their services.”

Registration can be found here.

