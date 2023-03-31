Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avera Race Against Cancer approaching quickly, DNN staff continue to train

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Dakota News Now staff have been training for the Avera Race Against Cancer, which is happening on May 13.

There are a variety of races, including a 1.5-mile family walk, a 3-mile walk, a 5K and a 10K. The races start and end at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center.

The race is a fundraiser for health systems fighting against cancer, with money raised supporting patients receiving services and care at the Avera Cancer Institute in Sioux Falls.

“I think across the nation by this point most of them have run it’s course but I think it’s the fact that all of our money has stayed local,” said Avera Foundation Special Events Coordinator, Mary Lais. “Everything we raise continues to stay here, either in Sioux Falls or any of the footprints for Avera. So all of our money is not being spent other places. It’s spent on our patients and their services.”

Registration can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow
Snow system rolling through South Dakota on Friday
A new class action lawsuit is pointing to a 2012 court order that was written to ensure those...
DOC faces class action lawsuit for withholding prescriptions
UPDATE: Portions of I-90 and I-29 closing
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
The South Dakota State Capitol and Capitol Lake at sunrise during the winter.
Gov. Noem closes state government offices ahead of winter storm

Latest News

Members of the Dakota News Now staff have been training for the Avera Race Against Cancer,...
Avera Race Against Cancer approaching quickly
Mark Ovenden to be inducted into South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame
Mark Ovenden to be inducted into South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame
Great Bear holds ‘bonus ski day’
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 First Alert Severe Weather Special 2022
WATCH LIVE: Severe weather coverage from KCRG-TV9