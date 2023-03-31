Avera Medical Minute
DCI investigating death in Pierre

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a 32-year-old man in Pierre that happened on Thursday evening.

Authorities responded to a call around 5:00 p.m. to a call of a vehicle driving erratically on fourth street. Reports indicated the driver was brandishing a firearm.

When officers were able to check the vehicle after shutting down traffic in the area, they found the driver deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No foul play is suspected and law enforcement was not on the scene when the driver took his own life.

The DCI is still investigating and details are limited at this time.

