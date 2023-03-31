DCI investigating death in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a 32-year-old man in Pierre that happened on Thursday evening.

Authorities responded to a call around 5:00 p.m. to a call of a vehicle driving erratically on fourth street. Reports indicated the driver was brandishing a firearm.

When officers were able to check the vehicle after shutting down traffic in the area, they found the driver deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No foul play is suspected and law enforcement was not on the scene when the driver took his own life.

The DCI is still investigating and details are limited at this time.

