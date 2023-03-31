Avera Medical Minute
DoorDash activates severe weather protocol in parts of SD & MN

Doordash logo
Doordash logo(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations across eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota.

This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm creates dangerous blizzard conditions, including several inches of snow, ice, and heavy winds.

“This blizzard has created road conditions that are extremely hazardous and make driving dangerous, if not impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Juian Crowley. “We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants, and customers for their understanding during this extreme weather, and we will resume operations when it is safe to do so.”

All DoorDash operations have been suspended in the following areas as of Friday, March 31, at 10:30 a.m. local time.

South Dakota:
  • Rapid City
  • Brookings
  • Aberdeen
  • Watertown
  • Pierre
  • Huron
Minnesota:
  • Mankato
  • Willmar
  • Hutchinson
  • Dawson

Operations are expected to resume on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m. local time, depending on evolving weather conditions. These changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants, and customers in the impacted areas.

