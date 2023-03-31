Avera Medical Minute
Maher selected as Nebraska commissioner of education

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, NE (Dakota News Now) - According to the Nebraska Department of Education, the State Board of Education has selected Dr. Brian Maher as the next Nebraska Commissioner of Education.

The decision comes after a nationwide search process that included staff and stakeholder input and interviews with three finalists led by search firm McPherson and Jacobson. Dr. Maher will replace Dr. Matthew Blomstedt, who served nine years as commissioner until his resignation in January.

Dr. Maher is the CEO and Executive Director of the South Dakota Board of Regents. Dr. Maher completed a system-wide review of the Board of Regents in that role. This statewide review lasted more than a year and culminated with a report to the Legislature and the Governor. Dr. Maher also lobbied the 2-house legislature for historic funding during the 2021 and 2022 legislative sessions for public higher education in South Dakota and led an effort to have no increase in tuition for public higher education institutions in the 2022 and 2023 legislative sessions. Dr. Maher also led a 25,000-student school system during the beginning stages of a worldwide health pandemic.

Dr. Maher previously served as superintendent at Sioux Falls Public Schools in South Dakota and at Kearney and Centennial Public Schools in Nebraska. As a superintendent, he led four successful bond referendums in three different school districts and a successful levy override for more local revenue. Dr. Maher was also an administrator at Waverly, Elkhorn, and Johnson-Brock Public Schools and a teacher at Elkhorn and Clarks Public Schools.

Dr. Maher received a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics Education at Midland Lutheran College before earning his Master’s and Educational Doctorate in Education Administration from the University of Nebraska.

Dr. Maher is expected to start as commissioner in July.

