Great Bear holds ‘bonus ski day’
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley will be open for a bonus day of skiing and snowboarding Saturday before closing for the season.
Weather permitting, Great Bear will be open Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Passes will be accepted. Lift tickets and rentals are $20.
Lift spins tomorrow 9 am to 4 pm and then that's it until December! Hope we see you for our bonus day on April 1st - no foolin' pic.twitter.com/PzUMWv0vLy— Great Bear Ski Valley (@GreatBearSF) March 31, 2023
