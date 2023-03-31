Avera Medical Minute
Great Bear holds ‘bonus ski day’

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley will be open for a bonus day of skiing and snowboarding Saturday before closing for the season.

Weather permitting, Great Bear will be open Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Passes will be accepted. Lift tickets and rentals are $20.

