Great Bear holds ‘bonus ski day’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley will be open for a bonus day of skiing and snowboarding Saturday before closing for the season.

Weather permitting, Great Bear will be open Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Passes will be accepted. Lift tickets and rentals are $20.

Lift spins tomorrow 9 am to 4 pm and then that's it until December! Hope we see you for our bonus day on April 1st - no foolin' pic.twitter.com/PzUMWv0vLy — Great Bear Ski Valley (@GreatBearSF) March 31, 2023

