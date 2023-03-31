Hawkeyes face tall task in South Carolina at Final Four

DALLAS, TX (Dakota News Now) - It’s practice day at the NCAA Womens Basketball Final Four in Dallas ahead of tomorrow night’s games.

The Iowa Hawkeyes, making their first Final Four appearance since 1993, have a tall task in top seed South Carolina. As those who saw the Gamecocks beat South Dakota State back in December at the Pentagon know, South Carolina is big and tough inside defensively behind 2022 Naismith National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston.

Iowa certainly has a great weapon outside though in this year’s Player of the Year, Caitlin Clark, and the top players on their teams have a pretty good idea of what they’ll be facing.

The Hawkeyes and Gamecocks square off at 8:00 PM following the first game between LSU and Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.