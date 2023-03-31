Hy-Vee and Feeding SD give away 400 hams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee gave out more than 400 hams on Thursday to those in need with the help of Feeding South Dakota.

The distribution started at 3:00 p.m. and went until all of the hams had been distributed. All this was in part of Hy-Vee’s 100 Million Meals Challenge that launched earlier in March.

“There’s nothing more special than being able to sit down with your family during the holidays and enjoy a nice warm meal and this is something Hy-Vee can help with, and we’re proud to do so,” said Hy-Vee Store Manager, Matt Heldenbrand.

Hy-Vee will be expanding the ham donation by providing 6,600 hams to Feeding America food banks.

